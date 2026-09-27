Which Toyota Models Come With The Turbocharged I-Force Max Powertrain?
Toyota has revamped its vehicle lineup significantly since the mid-2010s. There's the TNGA platform, which underpins a range of vehicles including the Lexus GX and Toyota Land Cruiser, and can be retooled for sedans, crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Additionally, the Hybrid Max, i-Force, and i-Force Max engines are now present across the lineup, with the i-Force Max powering Toyota's biggest offerings, like the Sequoia.
The i-Force Max is the most powerful of the three engine families and is aided by an electric motor. All i-Force Max engines have a single or twin turbo and come in two displacements and cylinder configurations: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder and a 3.4-liter V6.
It's only Toyota's bigger, full-size SUVs and trucks that feature an i-Force Max powerplant, in any flavor. Those vehicles are the Tacoma, Tundra, Land Cruiser, 4Runner, and Sequoia. The i-Force Max differs from the also-electrified Hybrid Max engines by being designed with 4x4 systems, towing, and generally more rugged use in mind.
4x4 hybrid power
The i-Force Max drivetrain features a 48-hp motor between the engine and transmission, powered by a 1.87 kWh battery pack. The motor helps with power delivery to the differential and transfer case for 4x4 driving.
Both the 2.4- and 3.4-liter i-Force Max engines are quite beefy when it comes to horsepower. A 2026 Land Cruiser's 2.4-liter i-Force Max mill makes 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque, boosted of course by the electric motor. In a 2026 Sequoia, the 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 i-Force Max drivetrain makes a total of 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers make the 3.4-liter i-Force Max the most powerful drivetrain in Toyota's North American lineup — at least, until the Toyota GR GT shows up.
Toyota's terminology may seem a bit confusing, but it's quite simple, really. Toyota's i-Force Max engines are exclusive to trucks and truck-based 4x4s, while Hybrid Max engines are for crossovers and sedans.