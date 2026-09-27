Is Top Tier Gas The Same As Premium Gas?

There is a big difference between Top Tier gas and premium gas. Let's start with an explanation of exactly what Top Tier gas is. The Top Tier gas label applies to both gasoline and diesel, and applies to fuels that have a package of additives, tested by a laboratory that's independent, that meet the Top Tier performance standards. These standards have been designed to help gasoline and diesel engines run in the best possible way through the entirety of their service lives.

In the case of gasoline, the primary objective of these additives is to reduce carbon deposits, which can be responsible for hesitation, stalling, and difficulty starting your car, leading to higher emissions and poor mileage. For diesel vehicles, Top Tier fuel uses specific additives that make the fuel more stable, reduce injector deposits and fuel pump wear, while reducing water and particulate contamination. To find a station selling Top Tier gasoline or diesel, check out the Top Tier station finder.

Premium gasoline, on the other hand, is simply the highest octane version of gasoline that any given station has on sale. It typically comes with a rating of 91 to 94 octane. Now here's the difference: Not all premium gas is Top Tier, since non-Top Tier gas, premium included, lacks the additives that provide long-term protection for your engine. But all grades of Top Tier gas, including premium, include those additives that give you that higher level of protection. And unless you're driving a vehicle that specifically requires it, you may be wasting money on premium gas.