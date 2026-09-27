Is Top Tier Gas The Same As Premium Gas?
There is a big difference between Top Tier gas and premium gas. Let's start with an explanation of exactly what Top Tier gas is. The Top Tier gas label applies to both gasoline and diesel, and applies to fuels that have a package of additives, tested by a laboratory that's independent, that meet the Top Tier performance standards. These standards have been designed to help gasoline and diesel engines run in the best possible way through the entirety of their service lives.
In the case of gasoline, the primary objective of these additives is to reduce carbon deposits, which can be responsible for hesitation, stalling, and difficulty starting your car, leading to higher emissions and poor mileage. For diesel vehicles, Top Tier fuel uses specific additives that make the fuel more stable, reduce injector deposits and fuel pump wear, while reducing water and particulate contamination. To find a station selling Top Tier gasoline or diesel, check out the Top Tier station finder.
Premium gasoline, on the other hand, is simply the highest octane version of gasoline that any given station has on sale. It typically comes with a rating of 91 to 94 octane. Now here's the difference: Not all premium gas is Top Tier, since non-Top Tier gas, premium included, lacks the additives that provide long-term protection for your engine. But all grades of Top Tier gas, including premium, include those additives that give you that higher level of protection. And unless you're driving a vehicle that specifically requires it, you may be wasting money on premium gas.
What else should you know about Top Tier gas?
For those who may be thinking that Top Tier gas is purely an invention of the fuel retailers, several car and truck manufacturers also promote the use of Top Tier gas and diesel in their vehicles. (It's not a guarantee that Top Tier isn't just a marketing term, but it's worth mentioning.) These manufacturers include Audi, BMW, Daimler Truck, Ford, GM, Honda, International, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Subaru of America, Toyota, and Volkswagen. So if you happen to be out on the road in an unfamiliar area, wondering which gas stations have the best quality gas, you can usually count on a station that sells Top Tier gas or diesel.
There are some specific problems that Top Tier gas claims to address, even if you have been running your vehicle on a non-Top Tier brand and would like to switch to Top Tier. Top Tier says that using its brands of gas will clean existing carbon deposits from your valves after using a few tankfuls. It also states that using Top Tier gas will improve your mileage, while minimizing fouled spark plugs, and valves that stick.
The latest news from Top Tier is their announcement in May 2026 of a new, higher standard of Top Tier gasoline, which will be called Top Tier+. This new standard is specifically designed to benefit vehicles with Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) engines. Top Tier will be updating their website and app as new brands add the Top Tier+ certification. At the present time, gasoline from Costco, BP, and Amoco meet the standards for Top Tier+, with more brands to follow.