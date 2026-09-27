Not The Toyota Corolla: This Compact Car Has The Best Seat Quality, According To JD Power

JD Power recently released its 2026 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, which rates seat quality across vehicle categories and ranks the top three seats in each. This is one of five JD Power Component Quality Reports that also cover multimedia, interiors, engine/transmission, and brakes/driving experience. For the Mass Market/Small Compact Car category, the winner was the Volkswagen Golf, whose seats from the Golf GTI Edition 50 are shown above. The Golf GTI's seats are made by Brose-Sitech, producer of seats for many VW Group models. Our reviews of the Volkswagen GTI and Golf R, the only Golfs we receive in the U.S., revealed that while the powertrains are drama-free, there are no more manuals.

The seats in the Golf received a 5.6 rating, which stands for the number of problems per 100 vehicles caused by the vehicle's seats. In JD Power studies like this, a lower number is better. For comparison within the Mass Market/Small Compact Car category, the second-place seat received a 7.3 rating, while the third-place seat got a 9.6 rating.

The 2026 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study uses results from 78,514 lessees and buyers of new 2026 vehicles, who listed their satisfaction and the problems they encountered during their first 90 days of ownership. Ratings are expressed as problems per 100 cars evaluated. Main findings showed that while seat quality is improving, the difference between seats in mass-market vehicles and those in luxury vehicles is much smaller.