Not The Toyota Corolla: This Compact Car Has The Best Seat Quality, According To JD Power
JD Power recently released its 2026 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, which rates seat quality across vehicle categories and ranks the top three seats in each. This is one of five JD Power Component Quality Reports that also cover multimedia, interiors, engine/transmission, and brakes/driving experience. For the Mass Market/Small Compact Car category, the winner was the Volkswagen Golf, whose seats from the Golf GTI Edition 50 are shown above. The Golf GTI's seats are made by Brose-Sitech, producer of seats for many VW Group models. Our reviews of the Volkswagen GTI and Golf R, the only Golfs we receive in the U.S., revealed that while the powertrains are drama-free, there are no more manuals.
The seats in the Golf received a 5.6 rating, which stands for the number of problems per 100 vehicles caused by the vehicle's seats. In JD Power studies like this, a lower number is better. For comparison within the Mass Market/Small Compact Car category, the second-place seat received a 7.3 rating, while the third-place seat got a 9.6 rating.
The 2026 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study uses results from 78,514 lessees and buyers of new 2026 vehicles, who listed their satisfaction and the problems they encountered during their first 90 days of ownership. Ratings are expressed as problems per 100 cars evaluated. Main findings showed that while seat quality is improving, the difference between seats in mass-market vehicles and those in luxury vehicles is much smaller.
Which compact cars had the second-best and third-best seat quality in the JD Power study?
The second-best seat in the Mass Market/Small Compact Car category of the JD Power study went to the Kia K4. The K4's seats are made by Hyundai Transys, which makes a wide variety of seats not only for Kia, Hyundai, and Genesis vehicles, but also produces the seats used in the Rivian R1 series pickup truck and SUV, as well as for the Lucid Air and Gravity models. The Kia K4's seats, which got a 7.3 rating in the study, are shown in the photo above. Our review of the Kia K4 appreciated its style, well-equipped cabin, and affordability.
The third-highest-rated seat in the JD Power study was in the Toyota Prius, which received a 9.6 rating. It is made by Toyota Boshoku Corporation, which also makes door trims, headliners, and carpeting for car interiors. While we're on the subject of seats, you might also like to check on last year's winners of a different competition for the most comfortable seats, according to Consumer Reports.
Expanding on the findings of this latest U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, JD Power's Director of Customer Success Lisa Boor commented, "...premium brands no longer hold a clear advantage across several key ownership attributes; this year's results reveal that mass market brands now outperform premium brands in seat satisfaction." This has a lot to do with features like massaging and memory being added to the seats of mass-market vehicles — evening out the playing field with the upscale luxury vehicles that once had such functions exclusively for themselves.