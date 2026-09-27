What Is The 'Circle Of Death' In Boating?

A boat may be a recreational vehicle but it is still a complex machine and needs to be treated accordingly. For example, just as you wouldn't let go of the steering wheel when driving a car, you should never step away from the steering wheel or mechanism when a boat is moving. Doing so can lead to what's called the "circle of death" in boating communities. This type of accident occurs when a boat with an unattended steering wheel or mechanism continuously travels in a circle, potentially causing life-threatening injuries to victims in the water.

Basically, if a boat is moving when someone leaves the steering wheel or outboard handle unattended, torque can force the motor to the left. The boat swerves to the right as a result. Depending on where someone is standing on the boat when this happens, the force of the swerve could throw them off the deck and into the water.

That's already a dangerous situation. It can become fatal when the boat continues to move in a circle, possibly striking any victims in its path — including the original person who fell off.