Why Do Most Boats Have Steering Wheels On The Right Side?

If you've ever taken one of the coolest pontoon boats out on the lake, you might have noticed that the steering wheel is commonly found on the right side. In nautical terminology, that's known as the starboard side. If you're from the United States, this might stand out to you since manufacturers build all of the country's land vehicles with the steering wheel on the left side. There are several prevailing theories that attempt to explain the reason for this. One theory posits that in the past, even before the most powerful outboard engines, the steering oars of a boat were commonly positioned on the starboard side since people are more often dominant with their right hand. It was a matter of convenience.

However, a person's dominant hand has nothing to do with steering a boat today, which makes it a bit odd to continue it simply for tradition. There's a more practical reason that has to do with propellor torque. Since some of the four basic types of boat engines typically spin counter-clockwise, the boat tends to lean to the left when there's torque on the propeller. Keeping the driver starboard ensures that there's weight to balance it out.

Its placement is also a matter of maritime safety. Current boating regulations suggest giving the right of way to vessels on the right-hand side, so positioning the steering wheel on the starboard side gives the driver better visibility of boats that are supposed to have the right of way when they cross paths.

