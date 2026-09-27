4 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Mercedes-Benz
Owning a luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicle is a dream for many. However, just because the brand is historically associated with opulence and quality, that doesn't mean a Mercedes-Benz is the right choice for every motorist. It's important to learn about common issues and owner complaints regarding Mercedes-Benz before moving forward with a purchase.
Learning about any car brand before buying one of its vehicles is always a good idea. For instance, as you do more digging, you might come to appreciate the difference between Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG. That's just one example of a nuance you should have some grasp on before you decide you know enough about the brand to own one of its vehicles for several years.
Keep in mind that this isn't a rant against a respected automaker. There's a reason a Mercedes-Benz is still an aspirational vehicle for many. As a consumer, you simply owe it to yourself to learn about a company's reputation if you're thinking about spending thousands of dollars on one of its products.
The cost of owning a Mercedes-Benz may be higher than you realize
When purchasing any vehicle, you have to consider that the upfront cost of the car itself doesn't represent the full cost of ownership over time. For example, you have to account for how much money you'll spend on maintenance and repairs as you put more and more miles on the car.
Unfortunately, a Mercedes-Benz can be a pricey investment in this respect. As of this writing, Consumer Reports ranks Mercedes poorly among all major car brands when it comes to maintenance and repair costs, estimating that owners will spend about $3,300 during the first five years. During the next five years, as a vehicle becomes more prone to mechanical issues and general wear and tear, the cost can increase to $9,300.
That means that owning a Mercedes-Benz for 10 years will typically involve paying something close to $12,630 on upkeep and repair bills alone. Consider this when deciding whether you can afford to purchase a car from the brand.
Mercedes-Benz's reliability is questionable
When evaluating whether purchasing a Mercedes-Benz is a sound financial decision, you might think such a vehicle is worth the price if it's fairly reliable. The problem is, you can't be certain that's the type of vehicle you're getting when you buy something from Mercedes-Benz.
According to Consumer Reports again, in 2026, Mercedes-Benz ranked toward the bottom of the list in new car reliability and roughly in the middle in used car reliability among car brands. It also only ranks low for overall owner satisfaction.
Anecdotal evidence isn't the same as hard data. Nevertheless, it can give some insight into why groups like Consumer Reports have found that Mercedes-Benz fails when it comes to reliability. For example, via the platform ConsumerAffairs, various Mercedes-Benz customers report such issues as engines idling with warning within just a few months of ownership, cars that stop moving in the middle of traffic, engines that need to be replaced after only 3,300 miles, and other such problems.
The issues themselves aren't the only matters these customers complain about. Several of them also explain that the company fails to offer the support they expect, convincing them to not purchase a vehicle from the brand again.
Yes, it may be wise to take these reports with a grain of salt. Those with complaints may be more likely to report their experiences than those who are satisfied with their vehicles. Regardless, when taken with the Consumer Reports rankings, these types of anecdotes may give you reason to pause before rushing to buy a new car just because it has the Mercedes-Benz name attached to it.
Finding someone to help with vehicle service may be a challenge
Mercedes-Benz emphasizes the importance of working with a technician trained to maintain and repair its vehicles when an owner needs to bring their car in for service. This is to be expected, though. It's not uncommon for the marketing material of an automotive brand to insist that customers work with professionals who specialize in the brand when they need upkeep or repair help.
However, if some Mercedes-Benz owners are to be believed, this is a case in which heeding the brand's instructions is for the best. For example, in discussions on the Mercedes-Benz subreddit, even devotees of the brand explain that it's very important to seek out a mechanic or technician who genuinely has experience working with Mercedes-Benz vehicles when service is needed. They also make it very clear that the mechanic who works for the dealership where a Mercedes-Benz was purchased isn't always the right person for the job.
Depending on where you live, finding a specialist to perform work on your Mercedes-Benz could prove challenging. Even if you do find the right professional, because they possess unique expertise, the labor costs associated with repair and maintenance work could be greater than they might be if your vehicle wasn't from a luxury brand. This factor could help to explain why repair and maintenance costs for Mercedes-Benz vehicles are so great.
Mercedes-Benz doesn't rank very high among luxury brands
Again, none of this is meant to argue that no one should buy a Mercedes-Benz. It's simply important to consider all relevant factors, variables, and details when investing in any vehicle.
Maybe you're attracted to the brand because you want to own something synonymous with luxury. There's an argument to be made that this is yet another reason to explore other options before making a commitment.
Once more looking at Consumer Reports' rankings, these days, Mercedes-Benz isn't even in the top 10 luxury car brands. While these matters are ultimately subjective, it's important to understand that Consumer Reports arrives at its rankings by evaluating some very relevant factors: how a brand's vehicles perform on road tests, how reliable its vehicles are, how safe they are, and how satisfied customers are with their purchases.
If you're still leaning in the direction of a Mercedes-Benz, you might consider saving some money by purchasing a used vehicle. In this case, don't make a purchase before researching the used Mercedes-Benz models you should always steer clear of. Or, you might take this opportunity to learn more about luxury car brands and their reputations. The more research you do, the more comfortable you'll be when you finally decide which vehicle to buy.