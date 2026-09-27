4 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Mercedes-Benz

When evaluating whether purchasing a Mercedes-Benz is a sound financial decision, you might think such a vehicle is worth the price if it's fairly reliable. The problem is, you can't be certain that's the type of vehicle you're getting when you buy something from Mercedes-Benz.

According to Consumer Reports again, in 2026, Mercedes-Benz ranked toward the bottom of the list in new car reliability and roughly in the middle in used car reliability among car brands. It also only ranks low for overall owner satisfaction.

Anecdotal evidence isn't the same as hard data. Nevertheless, it can give some insight into why groups like Consumer Reports have found that Mercedes-Benz fails when it comes to reliability. For example, via the platform ConsumerAffairs, various Mercedes-Benz customers report such issues as engines idling with warning within just a few months of ownership, cars that stop moving in the middle of traffic, engines that need to be replaced after only 3,300 miles, and other such problems.

The issues themselves aren't the only matters these customers complain about. Several of them also explain that the company fails to offer the support they expect, convincing them to not purchase a vehicle from the brand again.

Yes, it may be wise to take these reports with a grain of salt. Those with complaints may be more likely to report their experiences than those who are satisfied with their vehicles. Regardless, when taken with the Consumer Reports rankings, these types of anecdotes may give you reason to pause before rushing to buy a new car just because it has the Mercedes-Benz name attached to it.