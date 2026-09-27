Why Did The US Army Cancel Sikorsky's Raider X Helicopter?

While they may not generate as much hype as the latest sleek, fixed-wing fighters or bombers, helicopters are a big part of America's military arsenal, especially for the U.S. Army. Many of the helicopters in the Army aren't too dissimilar from those that served in the '80s and '90s, with the venerable Black Hawk still one of the most commonly flown choppers in the fleet.

Though the Black Hawk platform has been heavily upgraded over the years, it's still based on a helicopter design that first entered service back in the late 1970s. It's much the same with the legendary AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, which first flew more than 50 years ago. It's not surprising, then, that the Army has sought to modernize its fleet, with some attempts more successful than others.

One helicopter that could have brought the Army's fleet into the future was the Sikorsky Raider X — a high-tech, armed scout helicopter being developed as part of the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program. The program was announced in 2018, with the Raider X serving as Sikorsky's entry. Though Sikorsky made significant progress on the Raider X, it was shelved when the Army cancelled the FARA program in 2024. Instead of a next-gen chopper, the Army switched its focus to drones and powerplant upgrades for its existing helicopter models.