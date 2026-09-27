What Is The 50/90 Rule Of Tides For Boating?

Getting into boating means learning its lingo and the differences between certain terms that exist in that world. But it's also important to learn about some of the rules of thumb used in boating, including the 50/90 rule. This rule is a way for boaters to estimate how the speed of a tidal current changes between slack water and the point of the strongest flow.

The rule works by breaking the period between slack water and peak current into three intervals that are roughly equal. During the first interval, the current reaches about half of its maximum speed. Then, during the second interval, it increases to around 90% before reaching full speed during the third. As the current eventually begins to slow down, the pattern works in reverse, with its speed falling to about 90% and then 50% before returning to slack water.

This process produces a general progression of 0, 50, 90, 100, 90, 50, and 0% over the course of the cycle. Though this timing isn't always the same everywhere every time, the rule stands as a good approximation for understanding changing current speed rather than a precise prediction of local tidal conditions. The 50/90 rule has also been included as part of coastal navigation training by organizations including the American Canoe Association and the British Canoeing Awarding Body.