How Does A Tide Clock Work & Why Is It Important For Boating?

There are some essential tools all boaters should carry onboard, regardless of experience level. When it comes to navigation, many modern tools can help you stay on course, but there is also a throwback option: the tide clock. This device is perhaps not what you'd expect, as it follows a different cycle than conventional time. The hand on this clock makes one complete rotation in 12 hours, 25 minutes, and 14 seconds. This timed rotation isn't random. Instead, it corresponds to the average time between consecutive high tides or low tides in areas with regular semidiurnal tides.

The clock's quartz movement reproduces that cycle, allowing the hand to indicate whether the tide is rising, high, falling, or low. A tide clock must also be set for a specific coastal location, since tidal patterns vary from one place to another. However, because actual tidal intervals vary, a tide clock can differ from an official tide timetable. This means that a tide clock may not always be able to provide precise tide times. It's a general reference tool that can't replace a proper tide table or app.

Still, this information can be useful to boaters, since tidal conditions can affect navigation, and it's relevant for anyone living on a coast with semidiurnal tides. Safely moving through shallow ports, intracoastal waterways, and estuaries requires knowing the timing and height of the tides. However, knowing the speed and direction of tidal currents is important for recreational boaters as well. And although a tide clock is useful, boaters are not federally required by the U.S. Coast Guard to carry one.