There's A Reason Why Heavy-Duty Trucks Come With A Power Divider Switch

A power divider switch is something that a semi truck with a tandem drive axle setup, also called a tractor trailer, can have. If a truck has one, it can be used to control which of the truck's drive axles receives power from the engine. A power divider switch is also known as an inter-axle differential, and when switched off lets the two drive axles rotate separately from each other under normal conditions. This helps them corner better while minimizing wear on the tires and the axles themselves.

The power divider switch is typically used when traction is lost by one of the truck's drive axles, which will then send all of the power to the axle that has no traction, causing it to spin. It's usually located on the panel that houses the accessory switches and may have a guard to prevent it from being accidentally engaged. The power divider switch causes the differentials in both drive axles to be locked together, letting them both turn at the same speed, regardless of whether they have traction or not.

The power divider switch should be used in slippery conditions like those encountered off-road. It can help to reduce wheelspin on uphill sections and can also reduce brake lockup on downhill sections. Another situation that might require the power divider switch is a steep driveway, when one or more drive wheels could freewheel because they're not solidly on the ground due to the angle of the driveway.