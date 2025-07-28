Why Are Semi-Trucks Also Called Tractor Trailers?

We've probably all heard the term "tractor trailer" used when talking about massive semi-trucks. The two names get tossed around so often that they've become interchangeable, begging the question of how that came to be in the first place. The reason semi-trucks are also called tractor trailers comes down to how they're built.

A typical setup includes two main parts: The tractor in front, which houses the engine and driver, and the trailer in back, which carries the cargo. The "semi" part refers to the trailer, which doesn't have front wheels of its own and relies on the tractor to support it. Put it all together and you've got a semi-tractor pulling a semi-trailer. Over time, it got shortened to "semi-truck" or simply "tractor trailer," depending on who you're talking to.

Because the tractor and trailer are separate, there's a huge range of trailer types that can be paired with a single truck. This mix-and-match setup is a big reason why the term "tractor trailer" stuck. From dry vans to lowboys and everything in between, drivers can switch trailers to suit different cargo needs without changing the entire rig. The name itself speaks to the truck's ability to tackle different jobs with a single tractor up front.