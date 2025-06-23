Who Invented The Semi-Truck & When Was The First Model Sold?

The history of the semi-truck dates back to Cleveland, Ohio, in the late 1890s — back before even the Model T had hit the road. Alexander Winton, founder of the Winton Motor Carriage Company, was one of the earliest manufacturers of the so-called "horseless carriages" semi-trucks used to be known as. (Not quite one of the oldest car brands in the world, but pretty close to it.)

Near the turn of the 20th century, Winton had successfully sold his first dozen motor carriages — a real accomplishment, to be sure, but also the start of a logistical challenge for his company. His customers were scattered across the country, so delivering their cars meant either driving them long distances (which added wear and tear) or shipping them by rail, which was expensive and took too much time.

That's when Winton came up with a revolutionary idea: Why not haul the cars inside a bigger car? By 1899, Winton created and sold what is now recognized as the first semi-truck. The design was pretty basic by modern standards, nothing more than a modified touring car with a short wheelbase and a cart-like trailer to carry the car, but it was enough to completely change logistics forever.