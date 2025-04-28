Here's Why (Most) Semi-Trucks Are Rear-Wheel Drive

For massive semi-trucks that haul tens of thousands of pounds down highways every day, drivetrain isn't just a matter of choice. Rear-wheel drive (RWD) is the backbone of the trucking industry for a reason, and it all boils down to physics. When a semi accelerates, weight shifts to the rear. That's why the rear wheels do the driving: It boosts the semi-truck's traction where it's needed most. This is especially important on dry, paved roads where semis do most of their driving.

RWD trucks handle better under acceleration and have improved balance, all thanks to better weight distribution between the front and rear. Unlike front-wheel drive (FWD) systems, which can struggle to gain traction while hauling heavy loads because of less weight on the drive wheels, RWD configurations let the truck push itself forward with more stability and confidence. This setup is key to the two-wheel-drive configurations found on most long-haul rigs.