How Long Does It Take To Replace All Four Tires?

If you are planning to replace your car's tires, you may be wondering how long it takes. That's a natural question, especially if time is of the essence. But there's no definite answer to this; it comes down to whether you visit a shop or do it on your own, which an average person should ideally avoid, in addition to the expertise of the professional performing the job and the various tasks involved. Generally speaking, it takes around 45 minutes to an hour to change all four tires on an average car.

Your car's tires are an integral part of the vehicle, affecting important aspects like maneuverability, comfort, and safety. That's why if you see any signs that your car's tires need to be replaced, including worn-out treads, visible damage, or bulges, you shouldn't delay it. With so many popular car tire brands in the market, you always have a bunch of options to choose from.

Moving back to the time taken to replace all four tires, it's safe to say that there's no fixed answer that applies to everyone. For some of you, it may take 30-45 minutes, while for others, it can be as high as one to two hours. Keep in mind that you should change your car tires in pairs or replace all four at once, but never individually. As for the replacement tire, its diameter should be within 3% of the original and not more. This is called the 3% tire rule.