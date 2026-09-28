How Long Does It Take To Replace All Four Tires?
If you are planning to replace your car's tires, you may be wondering how long it takes. That's a natural question, especially if time is of the essence. But there's no definite answer to this; it comes down to whether you visit a shop or do it on your own, which an average person should ideally avoid, in addition to the expertise of the professional performing the job and the various tasks involved. Generally speaking, it takes around 45 minutes to an hour to change all four tires on an average car.
Your car's tires are an integral part of the vehicle, affecting important aspects like maneuverability, comfort, and safety. That's why if you see any signs that your car's tires need to be replaced, including worn-out treads, visible damage, or bulges, you shouldn't delay it. With so many popular car tire brands in the market, you always have a bunch of options to choose from.
Moving back to the time taken to replace all four tires, it's safe to say that there's no fixed answer that applies to everyone. For some of you, it may take 30-45 minutes, while for others, it can be as high as one to two hours. Keep in mind that you should change your car tires in pairs or replace all four at once, but never individually. As for the replacement tire, its diameter should be within 3% of the original and not more. This is called the 3% tire rule.
Generally under an hour, but there are other factors too
There are a few factors worth considering that directly affect how long the entire process takes. By entire process, we mean from removing old tires and inspecting the wheels to mounting and balancing new ones (and alignment if needed), followed by the final inspection.
One of the most important factors is the type of car, whether it's a compact sedan, full-sized SUV, or a truck. The bigger the vehicle, the longer it generally takes to replace tires. The condition of the wheels also plays a major role. If the wheels show signs of rust or are damaged, the professional will first need to fix that before mounting the new tires, which adds to the overall time. Additionally, having equipment like a hydraulic lift can reduce the total time — with the vehicle lifted off the ground, the process becomes a lot easier. Lastly, the expertise of the person performing the job is just as important. Someone with experience will do the job faster than someone with a basic set of tools at their disposal.
On your part, there are a couple of things you can do to save time. For instance, making prior appointments and discussing your requirements in advance will help. Similarly, finding a shop that has hydraulic lifts and trained professionals saves time and ensures quality work. On the other hand, if you plan to take the DIY route, make sure to avoid common tire installation mistakes, as improperly installed tires can be a major safety risk.