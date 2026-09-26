Are Bose Earbuds Waterproof?
If you use your earbuds often, then there are pretty good odds you'll wind up accidentally exposing them to water at some point — whether that's from having wet hair, sweating while working out, or, in the worst-case scenario, leaving them in your pocket on laundry day. Waterproof earbuds should come out of most of those scenarios pretty unscathed. But if they aren't, then you could've made an expensive mistake. With that in mind, you should know whether your earbuds are waterproof before you risk breaking them.
Currently, every earbud line that Bose has on the market is splashproof, but they aren't entirely waterproof. QuietComfort Earbuds, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, second-generation QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Ultra Open Earbuds, and second-generation Ultra Open Earbuds all meet IPX4 standards. A device's IP rating indicates how waterproof or splashproof it is, alongside how much dust or debris it can be exposed to, as set out by the International Electrotechnical Commission. An IPX4 rating means the earbuds' enclosures can withstand light sweat and water splashes without sustaining lasting damage. Meanwhile, Bose Sport Open Earbuds are IP54 rated, which offers a similar level of water protection while lacking total waterproofing, but adds a layer of dust resistance.
With that in mind, you should try to avoid submerging any of your Bose earbuds in water, and you shouldn't swim with them — and bear in mind that IP ratings can wear down over time, putting your earbuds at a higher risk of water damage. According to the Bose website, your charging case should also offer your earbuds some protection from moisture. It's not fully waterproof either, so do your best to keep them as dry as possible and out of very damp or humid environments.
What to do if your Bose earbuds get really wet
If you're unlucky enough to drop your earbuds in the sink, accidentally throw them in the washing machine, or get caught in a particularly nasty downpour, then there are a few things you're going to need to do to protect your earbuds. First, make sure they're switched off to prevent shorting or corrosion. Then dry them as thoroughly as possible.
Start off by taking the silicone tips off your earbuds, and then shake them hard. It sounds weird, but it can help to dislodge water droplets from inside your earbuds. Once no more water comes out, wipe them off with a dry cloth or clean rag. If your earbuds have any other parts you can safely remove, then taking them off can also help you catch any extra water. Let them air-dry for a day or two before testing. If all else fails, it's probably time to head to a repair shop or buy new wireless earbuds that won't fall into nearby water this time.
It's also crucially important that you don't try to charge your earbuds while they're still wet. That's because electricity runs through your charging case, meaning that any water droplets that are hanging around could come into contact with the charging points and cause short circuits. That's obviously dangerous and puts your earbuds at greater risk of damage.
Does Bose's warranty cover liquid damage?
Unfortunately, much like a lot of other warranties, Bose's one-year limited warranty doesn't cover any accidental damage. That includes liquid damage, as well as any damage caused by exposure to other substances. Similarly, the two-year BoseCare Protection Plan doesn't cover liquid damage, either. That means you can't claim repairs or replacements for your water-damaged earbuds through either route.
The BoseCare Accident Protection Plan works a little differently. As the name suggests, it covers accidental damage during regular use, including liquid or water damage. This plan lasts for three years from your date of purchase. During that time, you can claim one repair or replacement. However, there are a couple of catches: you'll have to buy the protection plan at the same time as your earbuds, which must be purchased directly from the Bose website, and you'll need to pay extra for coverage on top of the price of your earbuds.
Exactly how much you can expect to pay for the BoseCare Accident Protection Plan varies depending on the value of your product, with it costing more to cover more expensive products. The cheapest Bose earbuds are the first-generation QuietComfort earbuds, which cost $179 full price and would cost an additional $39.95 to protect. All other earbuds currently available from Bose cost $299 full price, meaning the protection plan would cost an additional $79.95.