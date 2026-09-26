Are Bose Earbuds Waterproof?

If you use your earbuds often, then there are pretty good odds you'll wind up accidentally exposing them to water at some point — whether that's from having wet hair, sweating while working out, or, in the worst-case scenario, leaving them in your pocket on laundry day. Waterproof earbuds should come out of most of those scenarios pretty unscathed. But if they aren't, then you could've made an expensive mistake. With that in mind, you should know whether your earbuds are waterproof before you risk breaking them.

Currently, every earbud line that Bose has on the market is splashproof, but they aren't entirely waterproof. QuietComfort Earbuds, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, second-generation QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Ultra Open Earbuds, and second-generation Ultra Open Earbuds all meet IPX4 standards. A device's IP rating indicates how waterproof or splashproof it is, alongside how much dust or debris it can be exposed to, as set out by the International Electrotechnical Commission. An IPX4 rating means the earbuds' enclosures can withstand light sweat and water splashes without sustaining lasting damage. Meanwhile, Bose Sport Open Earbuds are IP54 rated, which offers a similar level of water protection while lacking total waterproofing, but adds a layer of dust resistance.

With that in mind, you should try to avoid submerging any of your Bose earbuds in water, and you shouldn't swim with them — and bear in mind that IP ratings can wear down over time, putting your earbuds at a higher risk of water damage. According to the Bose website, your charging case should also offer your earbuds some protection from moisture. It's not fully waterproof either, so do your best to keep them as dry as possible and out of very damp or humid environments.