Why Does Wired Android Auto Still Use Your Phone's Bluetooth?

The debate between wired and wireless Android Auto has been going on for years. While the former provides a more stable connection and sometimes better audio quality, the latter offers convenience. The choice ultimately comes down to what you prioritize most. But even when on a wired connection, Android Auto still uses your phone's Bluetooth connection.

This may seem surprising, and a little confusing at first, given that the wired connection, or your cable, to be more precise, handles everything well, whether it's navigation or music. Still, Android Auto relies on the HFP (Hands-Free Profile) Bluetooth protocol for phone calls. It's a deliberate design choice, and almost all cars do that. That's because it has several benefits, and a few downsides, too.

Your car's head unit sends phone calls over Bluetooth through a mono audio channel. Every component complements the setup. The controls over the steering wheel allow you to accept or reject calls, the built-in microphone captures and transmits what you say, and the speakers help you hear the other person. Everything happens using the HFP Bluetooth protocol, which is designed for both remote control of hands-free devices and voice transmission. Keep in mind that this doesn't mean the wired connection can't handle phone calls. It certainly can, but using Bluetooth for phone calls solves a key problem.