Does Wrapping Your Phone In Aluminum Foil Really Block Wireless Signals?

Of all the common smartphone myths floating around on the internet, you may be surprised to learn that wrapping your phone in aluminum foil to block its wireless signals isn't actually one of them. You may have seen this trick being demonstrated on social media platforms, and there's some very real science behind why it works — but let's first take a look at how the experiment is typically carried out.

A smartphone connected to the internet, Bluetooth, or a cellular network is completely wrapped in aluminum foil. A different phone is then used to call the wrapped device, but the call fails to go through. You can also test this by having a pair of Bluetooth headphones connected to the phone and playing some music before wrapping it up. The connection will eventually drop.

Of course, replicating this experiment isn't as simple as loosely wrapping your phone with a single sheet of aluminum foil. Even the smallest gap can let wireless signals pass through from the outside. The University of Iowa also suggests first putting the phone in a plastic bag, since direct contact with the aluminum foil could potentially make it act like an antenna extension.

As for why you might want to block your smartphone's wireless signals in the first place, there aren't many practical reasons to go this far. If you're looking to disable cellular connectivity, toggling on airplane mode is much easier and doesn't involve you wrapping your phone in foil.