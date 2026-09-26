DeWalt's Phone Accessories Have A Limited Lifetime Warranty – Here's What That Covers

DeWalt is one of the biggest names in the power tool industry, but it also makes a lot of other handy stuff, including a broad range of safety and personal protective equipment. The brand makes clothes, shoes, knee pads, harnesses, gloves, safety glasses, head protection, ear protection, and even some popular DeWalt phone accessories for your home or the jobsite.

One of the reasons you might turn to DeWalt for your smartphone accessories is the company's reputation. The brand is well known for the rugged durability and performance of its products, and this extends beyond the company's selection of cordless tools. DeWalt phone accessories are built for intense jobsites in a way other brands might not be. Take its durable and IPx6 water- and dust-resistant jobsite earphones, Kevlar fiber-reinforced braided charging cables, harness and tool belt optimized holsters, and water- and impact-resistant power banks. Each of these products is designed to stand up to punishing environments in a way that most stuff you find in the electronics section simply doesn't.

DeWalt also has a pretty solid reputation when it comes to its warranty coverage. All of DeWalt's phone accessories state on their listings that they have a limited lifetime warranty. This doesn't cover every type of damage, and those interested in getting some of DeWalt's phone accessories might like to know a bit more about what this warranty actually covers and the steps they'll have to take in order to get a replacement.