DeWalt's Phone Accessories Have A Limited Lifetime Warranty – Here's What That Covers
DeWalt is one of the biggest names in the power tool industry, but it also makes a lot of other handy stuff, including a broad range of safety and personal protective equipment. The brand makes clothes, shoes, knee pads, harnesses, gloves, safety glasses, head protection, ear protection, and even some popular DeWalt phone accessories for your home or the jobsite.
One of the reasons you might turn to DeWalt for your smartphone accessories is the company's reputation. The brand is well known for the rugged durability and performance of its products, and this extends beyond the company's selection of cordless tools. DeWalt phone accessories are built for intense jobsites in a way other brands might not be. Take its durable and IPx6 water- and dust-resistant jobsite earphones, Kevlar fiber-reinforced braided charging cables, harness and tool belt optimized holsters, and water- and impact-resistant power banks. Each of these products is designed to stand up to punishing environments in a way that most stuff you find in the electronics section simply doesn't.
DeWalt also has a pretty solid reputation when it comes to its warranty coverage. All of DeWalt's phone accessories state on their listings that they have a limited lifetime warranty. This doesn't cover every type of damage, and those interested in getting some of DeWalt's phone accessories might like to know a bit more about what this warranty actually covers and the steps they'll have to take in order to get a replacement.
DeWalt's limited lifetime warranty only covers defective products
DeWalt does offer a true lifetime warranty on some of its products, like its mechanic's tools. However, products like phone accessories instead receive a limited lifetime warranty, which has significantly more stipulations. Firstly, the warranty doesn't cover damaged "products that are improperly used, abused, or altered, or damaged due to improper repair." It only covers "deficiencies in material and workmanship." That means that if you get a power bank that won't hold a charge or a set of earbuds that only work in one ear for some reason, you can send them back in to be replaced or repaired. If you accidentally put them through the wash, or drop your toolbox on them and break them, then you're out of luck.
There's another line in the warranty that might be even more worth paying attention to, however. The policy explicitly states that, "it comes with a limited lifetime warranty to the original end-user purchaser for as long as the original end-user purchaser owns the product (not to exceed one year for products with electrical or electronic components)." That is a huge caveat for the vast majority of the company's phone accessories. The phone holders and screen protectors are the only accessories that don't contain electrical components and are therefore the only phone accessories that are actually covered for the lifetime of the user. The wall chargers, car chargers, power banks, charging cables, earbuds, earphones, and adapters are all only covered for a single year from the date of purchase.
There are a few ways to get a replacement
Once you've had the opportunity to verify that you do qualify for a repair or replacement, there are a few different ways that you can go about it. DeWalt recommends using it's warranty request webform as the fastest and most straightforward option. This is a simple process where you submit a claim by supplying the model number, version/type number, date code year, date code week, purchase date, description of the issue, and a photo of the item. DeWalt will then contact you with a confirmation about whether or not the item and the associated issue are covered. Then, the brand will provide you with instructions on how to return the item or get a replacement.
Alternatively, if you're fairly confident that it does quality for replacement, U.S. residents can send products directly to Stanley Black and Decker 100 Passmore Lane Jackson, TN 38305 Attn: Quality Assurance. That said, it might be better to verify that you qualify for replacing phone accessories, as they are a bit of a gray area in DeWalt's listed policies. You can call Customer Care at 1-800-433-9258 if you have any questions or would prefer to speak to a human being directly. Their offices are open Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. DeWalt also has a customer assistance chat portal directly on its website that allows you to contact a DeWalt representative.