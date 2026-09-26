How To Clean Your Dishwasher Filter – And How Often You Should

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For many households, a dishwasher can cut the effort of cleaning up after spending a lot of time cooking and eating. While most dishwashers have an average lifespan of about ten years, how you maintain it can shorten or lengthen that lifespan, and one way to make it last longer is to clean the filter. Dishwasher filters help protect your pump and maintain water quality by keeping food particles from being thrown around. If you don't maintain it, it can lead to minor problems, like reduced effectiveness, or more serious concerns like bacterial growth and mold.

Since every model is different, you'll want to check your appliance's manual for detailed instructions. If you don't have it on hand, you might be able to find care instructions on the manufacturer's website. However, there are universal signs to look for. One of the most obvious ways to know if your dishwasher filter needs cleaning is if your dishes come back looking not-so-clean, such as visible food particles and grimy surfaces. Other signs that your filter isn't up to standard are hard water stains on glassware, weird sounds, and strange odors.

Depending on your dishwasher, you might have either a self-cleaning filter with a built-in grinder or a manual filter. Some brands, like Maytag, claim that some of their dishwashers that come with stainless steel choppers don't require routine maintenance anymore. But if you have a model with a manual filter, here's how to clean it.