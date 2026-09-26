Why Some Smartphones Have Worse Repairability Than Others

Not too long ago, we could easily replace the battery on many smartphones. All one had to do was take off the back cover, take out the existing battery, add the new one, and put the panel back in place. It usually took less than a minute. But those days are long gone, with most smartphones now sealed shut with glue, making simple repairs and part replacements incredibly difficult at home. You need a solid understanding of the hardware side of things and the required tools before you can attempt something like that. Even then, a small mistake can damage other components and render the phone completely unusable.

This doesn't mean every smartphone on the market is unrepairable. But leading smartphone brands don't generally fare well. According to the US PIRG "Failing The Fix" 2026 report, Apple ranked last for smartphone repairability with a D- grade, Samsung right above it with a D grade, and Google with a C-. Motorola, on the other hand, bagged the top spot with a B+ grade. If we look at iFixit's repairability scores, two smartphones, Fairphone 5 and Fairphone 6, earn a perfect 10/10.

That brings us to the more important question: what changed in the past few years that many smartphones now have poor repairability? It all comes down to new design choices manufacturers prioritize and the push to encourage users to upgrade sooner.