3 Tractor Brands Owned By AGCO
Conversations about tractors and major agricultural equipment tend to revolve around names like Mahindra, Kubota, and the legendary U.S. brand John Deere. But folks familiar with those companies and other major tractor brands know that AGCO has long been one of the biggest names in the market for agricultural machinery.
That has been the goal since the company's founding in 1990, with AGCO bosses purchasing the former Deutz-Allis operation to form an agricultural machinery business primarily focused on putting the needs of farmers first. The company has spent the better part of the past three-plus decades doing just that, with its initial successes helping AGCO transform into a publicly traded entity just a few years after its founding.
As is often the case with large corporations, AGCO's ascent to its current station in the agricultural arena came about partly through the acquisition and promotion of other companies, with established agricultural tractor operations becoming a big part of its expansion plans. The company has indeed added several brands during its decades-long existence, though some of those deals have, of course, been bigger than others. As far as full-blown tractor brands go, AGCO now counts three among its various holdings, and all of them tend to rank among the major players in the global tractor market.
Fendt
Fendt tractors tend to be as well-respected in the market as any of the major brands. Like the tractors bearing the logos of major outfits like John Deere, some Fendt rigs have been known to cost a pretty penny at the point of purchase. The German tractor brand has also positioned itself as one of the more innovative outfits in the tractor market.
Fendt has now been a part of that market for the better part of a full century, entering the European agricultural arena in 1930 with the continent's first 6-horsepower small tractor. Fendt would go on to make quite a name for itself in Europe over the next six decades, and by the mid-1990s, had grown to the point that larger corporations like AGCO were looking to step in and maximize the brand's market potential.
AGCO officially acquired the Fendt brand in 1997 by paying out a reported $321 million, $38 million of which was assumed debt from Fendt. By 2026 numbers, that sum equals about $670 million. The purchase was hardly a minor one for AGCO, and marked the second big acquisition by AGCO in the space of just a few years. The Fendt acquisition also helped cement AGCO as an increasingly large player in the agricultural market. Given Fendt's current status in that market, the investment has arguably paid off well for AGCO.
Massey Ferguson
Much like Fendt, Massey Ferguson is a brand that will need little introduction to folks who spend their days on the farm. The brand has, after all, been around in some capacity since the late 1840s. Since Daniel Massey established his machinery workshop in 1847, the business that would eventually become Massey Ferguson has become one of the go-to brands for farmers across the globe.
Since 1957, Massey Ferguson's Triple Triangle logo has been a constant and almost instantly recognizable presence in the realm of agricultural machinery. As it happens, that symbol, as well as the brand's equally recognizable name, has been the property of AGCO since the 1990s.
The company's acquisition of the Massey Ferguson operation actually predates its Fendt deal by a few years, with AGCO officially closing the deal for MF's worldwide holdings in 1994. That deal came at a cost of $329 million — or roughly $743 million by 2026 numbers — which AGCO paid to Buffalo, New York's Varity, along with a reported 500,000 shares of stock. It was easily the biggest deal AGCO made in the early days of its existence. It's one that continues to prove fruitful for the agricultural company to this day, with Massey Ferguson-branded machines becoming a staple of AGCO's tractor operation and likely contributing in some capacity to the agricultural company's $10.1 billion net sales report for 2025.
Valtra
Valtra is, perhaps, the lesser-known of the three tractor brands featured on AGCO's website. The Finnish company has been making tractors for more than seven decades, however, and can even trace its origins back to the 19th century. In 1979, Valtra's predecessor, Valmet, also leveled up its presence in the agricultural sector by purchasing Volvo's tractor operations.
Valtra continued operating under different owners for several decades after that acquisition. By the early 2000s, Valtra had established itself as the preeminent tractor brand in Europe's Nordic regions and had also become a major presence in Latin American markets. In 2002 alone, Valtra's net sales were about 762 million euros (around $716 million), and with numbers like that, there was plenty of appeal to a company like AGCO to make a play for the brand.
Said play came in 2004, with AGCO completing its acquisition of Valtra for a total of 600 million Euros. Adjusted for 2026 inflation, that number is just over 966 million Euros. At current exchange rates, it's a little over $1.1 billion. The acquisition of Valtra clearly marked one of the biggest in AGCO's history. As Chairman, President, and CEO Robert J. Ratliff noted at the time of the acquisition, the move provided "an unequalled opportunity for AGCO to expand its business in significant global markets," and the company continues to benefit from Valtra's international appeal.