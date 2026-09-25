3 Tractor Brands Owned By AGCO

Conversations about tractors and major agricultural equipment tend to revolve around names like Mahindra, Kubota, and the legendary U.S. brand John Deere. But folks familiar with those companies and other major tractor brands know that AGCO has long been one of the biggest names in the market for agricultural machinery.

That has been the goal since the company's founding in 1990, with AGCO bosses purchasing the former Deutz-Allis operation to form an agricultural machinery business primarily focused on putting the needs of farmers first. The company has spent the better part of the past three-plus decades doing just that, with its initial successes helping AGCO transform into a publicly traded entity just a few years after its founding.

As is often the case with large corporations, AGCO's ascent to its current station in the agricultural arena came about partly through the acquisition and promotion of other companies, with established agricultural tractor operations becoming a big part of its expansion plans. The company has indeed added several brands during its decades-long existence, though some of those deals have, of course, been bigger than others. As far as full-blown tractor brands go, AGCO now counts three among its various holdings, and all of them tend to rank among the major players in the global tractor market.