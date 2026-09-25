Is The Toyota Tacoma Body-On-Frame Or Unibody? (And Does It Really Matter?)

To put it simply, Americans love buying pickup trucks, with full-size models like the Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado regularly beating out all other vehicles when it comes to annual sales volume. For American automakers, these full-size pickups are their bread and butter, but when you look at the mid-size truck category, it's not a Chevrolet or Ford that's the most popular, but the Toyota Tacoma, and by a considerable margin according to data from GCBC.

Unlike some of Toyota's other best-sellers, including the RAV4 or Camry, which are unibody vehicles, the Tacoma uses a body-on-frame platform. This doesn't just matter for Tacoma buyers, it's an expected and vital part of the truck's DNA, having been part of the Tacoma since the early 1970s, when it wasn't even called the Tacoma. Though it's available with lots of modern technology, including a hybrid powertrain on the flagship Tacoma TRD Pro, the Tacoma is very much defined by its rugged construction. Among other things, this allows for a four-wheel-drive system with low range, solid towing capability, and even the rare option of a manual transmission.

With that said, smaller, unibody pickups have gained popularity recently, and speculation suggests Toyota may be joining that segment in the future with a car-based, compact truck of its own. If that were to happen, though, that would be a very different kind of truck, aimed at a different type of buyer than the one who has been buying Tacomas and other Toyota pickup trucks for the last 50 years.