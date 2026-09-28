Why Do Tires Turn Blue In The Mud Sometimes?

If you want to avoid blue stains on your sidewalls, you need to properly maintain your off-roading tires, which requires a few extra measures. First, you should reduce the air pressure before tackling a trail to improve traction on challenging surfaces and obstacles. This also reduces wear and tear on the tread since you won't be slipping as often. You will also want to check your shocks, since off-roading relies so heavily on suspension. Shocks are meant to absorb the impact of your tires on the ground — your tires will take the brunt of these impact if your shocks aren't working as intended. This can cause uneven wear as you go over bumpier and more uneven surfaces.

While most drivers know to rotate their tires, off-roaders also have to consider their spare — this ensures that all five tires have equal wear and gives each one a break. Those with a full-size spare will have to learn the clockwise five-tire rotation pattern to ensure each one spends time as a spare. Tire alignment is also important if you want even wear, but you may need to go to someone who better understands lifted trucks and SUVs.

After you go off-roading, you'll want to clean off your tires to remove debris and avoid the possible blue staining. Rinse them, then use a stiff tire brush to scrub specialized tire cleaner on the tread and a softer brush for the sidewalls. Rinse again, then dry the tire with a clean towel. You'll want to avoid cleaners with harsher chemicals in case it interacts with the tire chemicals that have risen to the surface. You may even want to consider tire sealant. Lastly, store your tires away from the heat and sun, and consider tire covers to slow down any cracking in the rubber.