Ram Is Studying A Major Shift In Where Its Trucks Are Built

Ram's parent Stellantis is involved in discussions with its suppliers about whether there's a strong economic case to be made for moving Ram heavy-duty pickup truck production from its Saltillo, Mexico plant to its plant in Warren, Michigan. And if you are thinking that this potential move is all about the tariffs that have been placed on Mexican-made vehicles by President Trump, you are right — we have already explained how much tariffs have cost North American automakers so far.

Stellantis' Saltillo plant covers 212,850 square feet of floor space. Production there began in 1995, with the switch to heavy-duty pickup production taking place in 2009. It currently produces the Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks for the U.S. market, including two new Ram sport trucks. The corporation's Warren, Michigan truck plant covers 3.31 million square feet, much larger than Saltillo, and it has been making trucks since 1938. The Warren plant currently produces only the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, leaving Warren with plenty of excess capacity for production of the Ram heavy-duty truck. Of course, it all depends on whether Stellantis decides that the move makes business sense.

This initial process likely involves Stellantis consulting its suppliers about the cost of Mexican-made parts with tariffs added, compared to the cost of those parts if they were made in the U.S. and not subject to tariffs. The considerable cost of moving the production lines from Mexico to Michigan would also have to be factored into the equation. But there's more to it than that.