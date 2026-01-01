The 2027 RAM Power Wagon Is A First-Of-Its-Kind - Here's What Makes It So Special

The new 2027 Ram Power Wagon Diesel is here, and big truck fans have already clocked a big change compared to the older Power Wagons. According to a press release from Ram, the 2027 model year marks the first time that a diesel engine is available for the off-road oriented Ram Power Wagon. That engine is, of course, a turbocharged 6.7-liter Cummins high-output inline-six (honestly, could you see it being any other engine)? In the Power Wagon, the Cummins generates 430 horsepower and 1,075 pound-feet of torque.

Practicality-wise, all that beef translates to a "nearly" 20,000 pound towing capacity and a payload of "almost" 3,000 pounds. Ram likely isn't giving specifics in regard to towing and payload just yet, as it isn't slated to go onto production until the latter half of this year. Either way, it's a hefty truck. And with that heft, comes a price tag to match. The 2027 Ram Power Wagon Diesel starts at $88,470 with destination fee.