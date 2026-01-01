The 2027 RAM Power Wagon Is A First-Of-Its-Kind - Here's What Makes It So Special
The new 2027 Ram Power Wagon Diesel is here, and big truck fans have already clocked a big change compared to the older Power Wagons. According to a press release from Ram, the 2027 model year marks the first time that a diesel engine is available for the off-road oriented Ram Power Wagon. That engine is, of course, a turbocharged 6.7-liter Cummins high-output inline-six (honestly, could you see it being any other engine)? In the Power Wagon, the Cummins generates 430 horsepower and 1,075 pound-feet of torque.
Practicality-wise, all that beef translates to a "nearly" 20,000 pound towing capacity and a payload of "almost" 3,000 pounds. Ram likely isn't giving specifics in regard to towing and payload just yet, as it isn't slated to go onto production until the latter half of this year. Either way, it's a hefty truck. And with that heft, comes a price tag to match. The 2027 Ram Power Wagon Diesel starts at $88,470 with destination fee.
A lot of cash for a lot of truck
The Power Wagon also comes with Bilstein shocks, skid plates over almost every conceivable surface underneath, and locking differentials in the front and rear. It has 12.6-inches of ground clearance when it's all said and done. With all the fanciness outside, it's almost ironic that the base model comes with bench seats as standard. That can be upgraded to heated/ventilated/leather seats as you want to be fancy. As far as safety and convenience is concerned, blind-spot monitoring suited for towing a trailer is standard, as well as adaptive cruise control.
With a 31-gallon fuel tank, Ram gives it an estimated range of 600 miles. This means that the Power Wagon is ready to crawl and/or haul for a while if you have the cash to fill up a nearly $90,000 truck with diesel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF). While the price doesn't even approach anything near practical, you get a lot for the cash. For comparison, the least expensive current Ram 2500 you can get with a Cummins diesel weighs in at $61,185.
A return to competition
Among Ram's arch enemies at Chevy and Ford, the 2027 Power Wagon isn't all that special, it's more of a return to the competition. The Power Wagon will likely directly compete with the Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 and the Ford Super Duty Tremor, both of which are available with high-torque diesel engines (the Duramax 6.6-liter and Powerstroke 6.7-liter, respectively). However, within Ram's lineup and the greater oeuvre of Stellantis, the 2027 Ram Power Wagon is fairly unique.
Ram treats the Power Wagon more or less as its own model, so bringing a huge diesel engine to a previously gas-powered only truck is a sign that Ram is investing in expanding its somewhat limited lineup. The announcement of the new Power Wagon joins the launch of the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX, a return to the performance-oriented SRT brand and the resurrection of the monstrous supercharged 6.2-liter V8-powered muscle truck. Big things (figuratively and literally) are happening at Ram.