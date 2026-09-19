GM's Gen 6 Truck V8s Are Ditching The Dipstick

There's some good news and there's some news that may cause a bit of consternation among General Motors truck fans. The good news is that the sixth generation of Chevy V8s is almost here; the new 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8s are coming to the next generation of Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. Just the return of the 5.7-liter is sure to get at least a few GM nerds excited.

But here's the wrinkle; according to GM Authority, the new engines won't have oil dipsticks. That fact alone might cause a firestorm of debate online. Instead, drivers will have to rely on electronic readouts for oil level. This was likely done in an effort to modernize the engine lineup, although GM itself hasn't given specifics. Ditching oil dipsticks altogether isn't unprecedented, though. If you are a BMW fan, for instance, you haven't had to deal with a physical dipstick for years.