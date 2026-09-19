GM's Gen 6 Truck V8s Are Ditching The Dipstick
There's some good news and there's some news that may cause a bit of consternation among General Motors truck fans. The good news is that the sixth generation of Chevy V8s is almost here; the new 5.7-liter and 6.6-liter V8s are coming to the next generation of Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. Just the return of the 5.7-liter is sure to get at least a few GM nerds excited.
But here's the wrinkle; according to GM Authority, the new engines won't have oil dipsticks. That fact alone might cause a firestorm of debate online. Instead, drivers will have to rely on electronic readouts for oil level. This was likely done in an effort to modernize the engine lineup, although GM itself hasn't given specifics. Ditching oil dipsticks altogether isn't unprecedented, though. If you are a BMW fan, for instance, you haven't had to deal with a physical dipstick for years.
More accurate, but more sensors
To quell a bit of worry, GM Authority continues in saying that you can still monitor and fill your oil as needed, it will just rely on digital information through the gauge cluster. On the plus side, this will likely give a more accurate indication of oil level than just eyeballing the dipstick. On the negative side, if anything goes wrong with the gauge cluster or sensors involved with checking the oil several years down the line, you have more problems to fix than just low oil.
As far as specifications go, the new 5.7-liter V8 will make 402 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque, and the new 6.6-liter V8 will make a pretty beefy 481 horsepower and 501 pound-feet of torque, only 54 horsepower less than the 6.7-liter V8 that's in the 2027 Corvette Grand Sport. Whether you like the new digital oil system or not, the newest batch of 2027 Silverados and Sierras is set to launch later this year.