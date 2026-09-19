Researchers Say 'Kia Boys' Crime Spree Could Last Into The 2040s

If you keep up with true crime stories and follow recent cases online, then you may be familiar with the "Kia Boys." This story involves the theft of certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles that lack an electronic immobilizer, a security system that prevents the engine from starting without the correct key. According to a study published in August 2026, this crime spree could continue for years to come.

The story dates back to 2020, when thieves first discovered the security vulnerabilities. Videos showing how to steal the affected vehicles later turned the technique into a social media trend, and the thefts have continued since then. Though the problem was happening in cities around the country, researchers focused on Los Angeles, where they found that the Hyundai Sonata was stolen at a rate of about 38 per week from 2017 through 2019. Using those theft patterns, along with historical data on other vulnerable vehicles, they estimated how long the problem could continue.

The research team's long-term projection into the 2040s is based, in part, on what happened with other vehicles that had similar security weaknesses. That includes certain Honda Civic and Toyota Camry models, which were targeted for years after newer versions were equipped with immobilizers. Additionally, vulnerable Hyundai and Kia vehicles are likely to become more concentrated in lower-income communities as older cars are resold. Based on those patterns, researchers estimate that annual thefts of affected Sonatas will dip below 100 in 2039 and below 10 in 2042.