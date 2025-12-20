Hyundai & Kia Agree To Pay $4.5M – Here's Who's Eligible To Claim

Hyundai and Kia have agreed to pay up to $4.5 million after reaching a settlement with 35 attorney generals across the country. This massive settlement comes after various Hyundai and Kia models became the targets of semi-organized teenage theft rings over the past few years. According to the settlement, the companies failed to install proper anti-theft technology on vehicles, leaving them vulnerable to being stolen.

If your Kia or Hyundai model has been stolen and you think you could be eligible for a claim, you can check your vehicle's VIN number on the settlement website. It must be a specific model and year and have been stolen on or after April 29, 2025. A total loss is worth up to $4,500, while a partial loss can get eligible parties $2,250.

All eligible vehicles will also get a free repair. As part of the settlement, Hyundai and Kia also agreed to meet industry security standards for future vehicles and provide free servicing of existing vehicles that aren't up to those standards. You have until March 31, 2027 to submit a claim, and the limited funds will be given out until they're gone.