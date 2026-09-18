One-Of-One Rolls-Royce Uses An Unexpected Material That Took Nine Months To Master

No one has ever accused Rolls-Royce of being subtle. Furthermore, when you order a Rolls from the factory, you are given a lot of leeway as to how you want your car customized. You can, essentially, commission a car to be made just for you if you add enough zeroes to the end of the purchase price.

One such commissioned Rolls-Royce is what the brand is calling the "Phantom Hummingbird." As the name implies, it's a Phantom sedan with a hummingbird motif. What makes this custom Phantom stand out is that instead of just using paint to depict the hummingbird, Rolls-Royce went to the effort of making a hummingbird inlay using mother of pearl and abalone shell. Yes, abalone the sea snail.

According to a press release, this is the first time abalone has ever been used in a Rolls-Royce, and probably for good reason. The whole process took upwards of nine months, including time to learn how to work with the material, which is very brittle. "Abalone Inlay Expert" isn't exactly a common line on anyone's resume.