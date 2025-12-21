Not AI: This Custom Rolls-Royce Really Does Have Rolex Watches For Wheels

No other label elicits opulence quite like Rolls-Royce and Rolex. Though the two brands are entirely different personifications of luxury, if you're rich enough, they can come together, with some artistic custom work. One such specimen was recently created by Novitec, a German tuner specializing in high-end supercar and luxury vehicle customization, which put oversized Rolex watch machinery on the wheels of a Rolls-Royce. And contrary to assumptions of a brash display of wealth, this one-off piece actually looks pretty stunning.

The car was revealed on Facebook by Novitec, and some stunning imagery was later captured by AutoGespot. The specific model in question is a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Series II, draped in a black coat of paint, moving in Düsseldorf. But what truly stands out about this car is the wheels, which ditch the signature heavy metal alloys and go for giant Rolex watch dials in a matching black theme. The signature traits like heavy hash markings, pronounced edges, and distinct typography on the massive wheels scream Rolex from a mile away.

This won't be the first time we're seeing a Rolex-inspired custom work on a Rolls-Royce. The brand has actually experimented with an in-house watch-inspired styling before, with the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild La Rose Noire Droptail featuring a wearable Audemars Piguet timepiece. As for Novitec, it specializes in doing custom jobs on luxury rides from Lamborghini, Ferrari, and McLaren. But it seems the company has a special affinity for Rolls-Royce and has even created a special SPOFEC branding for it.