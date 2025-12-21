Not AI: This Custom Rolls-Royce Really Does Have Rolex Watches For Wheels
No other label elicits opulence quite like Rolls-Royce and Rolex. Though the two brands are entirely different personifications of luxury, if you're rich enough, they can come together, with some artistic custom work. One such specimen was recently created by Novitec, a German tuner specializing in high-end supercar and luxury vehicle customization, which put oversized Rolex watch machinery on the wheels of a Rolls-Royce. And contrary to assumptions of a brash display of wealth, this one-off piece actually looks pretty stunning.
The car was revealed on Facebook by Novitec, and some stunning imagery was later captured by AutoGespot. The specific model in question is a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Series II, draped in a black coat of paint, moving in Düsseldorf. But what truly stands out about this car is the wheels, which ditch the signature heavy metal alloys and go for giant Rolex watch dials in a matching black theme. The signature traits like heavy hash markings, pronounced edges, and distinct typography on the massive wheels scream Rolex from a mile away.
This won't be the first time we're seeing a Rolex-inspired custom work on a Rolls-Royce. The brand has actually experimented with an in-house watch-inspired styling before, with the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild La Rose Noire Droptail featuring a wearable Audemars Piguet timepiece. As for Novitec, it specializes in doing custom jobs on luxury rides from Lamborghini, Ferrari, and McLaren. But it seems the company has a special affinity for Rolls-Royce and has even created a special SPOFEC branding for it.
A rich homage
Novitec says it customized the car for Klaus Koenigsallee, who is said to be the owner of Juwelier Fine Art, a boutique store that deals in high-end watches and jewelry. The car was also spotted parked right outside the storefront in Düsseldorf, and its wheel styling is quite fitting for the owner. Now, a ride like the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Series II needs no introduction. It's the inspiration behind the watch-themed wheels that tells a story.
The Submariner is a Rolex classic that has been around for over seven decades. This lineage gave one of the "first divers' wristwatch to be waterproof to 100 metres," according to Rolex. It became a mainstay for divers and undersea explorers, quickly building a cult following. By the time Rolex hit the 1979 model year, the Submariner watches had upgraded to 300 meters of waterproofing. In fact, it was the Submariner's engineering that also served as a template when setting the international standard for divers' watches in the '80s. Down the road, it served as a foundation for more specialized deep-sea diving watches from Rolex, including the Sea-Dweller, the Deepsea, and the Deepsea Challenge.
Over the years, numerous specialized versions of the Submariner were developed, including those made for military personnel. One of the rare Comex variants was recently spotted on the wrist of Hollywood action star Jason Statham. Other famous figures that have an affinity for the Submariner include James Cameron, Keanu Reeves, and Vanessa Redgrave. Given the legacy, it's quite obvious that a luxury watch-linked personality like Koenigsallee would pick the Rolex Submariner as the design inspiration for jazzing up their Rolls-Royce.