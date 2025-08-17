Here's Why Navy SEALs Wear Rolex Watches

While myths about luxury watches do exist, Rolex is undoubtedly the epitome of high-end timepieces, with watches that range from under $10,000 to over $100,000. But though they're known for being a status symbol for the super successful and ultra-wealthy, two Rolexes in particular can endure vast depths, making them invaluable for Navy SEALs, who operate in a variety of harsh environments.

The rugged water-resistant Rolex Submariner, first introduced in 1953, can be taken as far down as 1,000 feet into the ocean while still remaining functional under the intense pressure. A special release valve protects the watch's case by releasing helium during the decompression process, while the bright Rolex face can be still seen in zero light conditions. The 2008 Rolex Deepsea Sea-Dweller takes watch technology even further, with the ability to withstand depths of up to 12,800 feet.

SEALS first began using the Submariner, without being prompted by the U.S. Navy, as their dive watch of choice in 1962. They also wore Submariners made by Tudor, a more budget-friendly Rolex brand. Use of the Submariner became so popular that Rolex took notice and eventually, the U.S. Navy made the ultra-resilient watch part of the SEALs standard equipment.