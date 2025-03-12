The Tactical Reason Why Military Personnel Wear Watches Inside Their Wrists
Whether you've been around military personnel or have only ever seen them in movies, you may have noticed that many wear a watch with the face on the inside of their wrist — also known as wearing it upside down – rather than the outside. There's a really good reason for this.
Being in the military is an especially dangerous profession. When you're one of the boots on the ground, any day could be your last, so it's important to take every necessary precaution that will increase your chances to return home. Wearing the watch upside down is one such precaution. You're going to need to engage with enemy forces when you're infantry or special forces, but timing is always crucial in those units too. If they're in the middle of a fire fight like Rangers and Delta Force found themselves in during the true story behind "Black Hawk Down," they can't put their rifle down to check the time.
It's significantly easier for a soldier to check their watch while simultaneously aiming a rifle if the face of the watch is facing them. Taking their hand away from their firearm can be the last action they make.
More tactical reasons
There are some other good reasons to wear a watch upside down for those who commonly find themselves in combat. If they end up crossing enemy lines, the main goal is to avoid detection. Special-operations units especially need to keep a low profile. That means being quiet, and as close to invisible as humanly possible. The smallest light reflection can give away not just one person's position, but the entire unit. So they must be mindful of all the gear they wear, ensuring they're not broadcasting their position.
Light discipline is vital. This requires servicemembers to be mindful of any object they carry that emits or reflects light. To prevent giving their position away, soldiers will commonly filter the light from their flashlights and other light sources like a Series 10 Apple Watch, shining them under a poncho if light is needed. By wearing a watch upside down, any light reflection isn't going to be aimed in the direction of the enemy.
There's a little bit of history that sets this as precedent. During World War I, some watches used by servicemembers were made with radium markings that helped with telling the time in low light. Unfortunately, that could give away their position, so wearing the watch upside down was the solution. Moreover, there's less of a risk the watch will break if its face is aimed toward the soldier. A damaged watch also could end up making unwanted noise that will give away their position.
The non-tactical reason for wearing a watch upside down
Of course, not every member of the military is in a combat unit using some of the coolest pieces of gear like the ones the Navy SEALs use. So naturally, there are some more non-tactical reasons to wear a watch upside down. It's been a common practice for so long that for many, it has simply become tradition. New members hear about it or see other servicemembers wear their watch that way and decide to follow suit.
Since this is a longstanding tradition among military personnel, it can also be a way to identify brothers and sisters in arms when not in uniform. When you're part of an exclusive group that lives a life unlike many others, it can feel like a lonely world while not on base. When they see somebody else wearing their watch upside down out of uniform, there's a good chance that's a servicemember. Words don't even have to be spoken — just knowing they have a general idea what they've been through can be comforting enough.
Of course, the military isn't the only service whose members wear their watches like that. A lot of law enforcement officers do it for some of the same reasons. It's also a common practice among nurses and doctors. And there are civilians who adopted wearing the watch upside down as a fashion statement — they simply enjoy military fashions or want to stand out.