The Tactical Reason Why Military Personnel Wear Watches Inside Their Wrists

Whether you've been around military personnel or have only ever seen them in movies, you may have noticed that many wear a watch with the face on the inside of their wrist — also known as wearing it upside down – rather than the outside. There's a really good reason for this.

Advertisement

Being in the military is an especially dangerous profession. When you're one of the boots on the ground, any day could be your last, so it's important to take every necessary precaution that will increase your chances to return home. Wearing the watch upside down is one such precaution. You're going to need to engage with enemy forces when you're infantry or special forces, but timing is always crucial in those units too. If they're in the middle of a fire fight like Rangers and Delta Force found themselves in during the true story behind "Black Hawk Down," they can't put their rifle down to check the time.

It's significantly easier for a soldier to check their watch while simultaneously aiming a rifle if the face of the watch is facing them. Taking their hand away from their firearm can be the last action they make.

Advertisement