How To Turn Off And Factory Reset Bose Headphones

One of the most essential accessories for a person who keeps up with technology is a good pair of headphones. If you're looking for the top-of-the-line products, you'll likely come across Bose. We've highlighted several of the company's offerings, from customer favorite Bose earbuds, to more immersive over-ear models such as the Bose QuietComfort headphones. If you have the budget for it, Bose is certainly one of the tried-and-true headphone options out there.

Of course, even premium electronics run into glitches sometimes. If, for some reason, your Bose headphones stop working as intended, there are a number of ways to troubleshoot them. The first step is usually turning the headphones off and then on again after around 30 seconds to one minute to force a power cycle. How to do it on your Bose headphones will depend on what model you own, but in general, there should be a power button right on the device that you can press.

If performing a basic power cycle doesn't get your headphones back to working condition, your user manual or Bose's support pages may offer solutions specific to the headphone function you're having an issue with. When all else fails, your last resort could be to factory reset your Bose headphones and start fresh.