Looking For A Business On Google Maps? Don't Fall For This New Scam

If you need to find a local business's phone number, you can type the company's name into Google and hit the Call button on the Google Maps listing. It's one of the many powerful uses for Google Maps besides just getting directions. Sure, Google Maps is far from perfect (as anyone who's found the wrong hours or the incorrect address listed can attest to). But there's still a certain level of trust that comes with information on the platform. As such, people often trust what they find on Google Maps based on the simple fact that the business is even listed on Google with official-looking photos attached.

Unfortunately, that natural trust people feel toward Google Maps listings might be under threat. According to a post shared by an SEO specialist on LinkedIn, scammers are allegedly using AI-generated images to attach fake phone numbers to legitimate business listings. From there, it looks like the goal is to take advantage of people's trust by getting them to call the wrong number. (That is, the one in the photo instead of the one on the Google Business Profile.) Instead of reaching the legitimate company they were searching for, the caller would then end up speaking to a scammer.