Police Are Warning Of A Hard-To-Spot Scam Hitting Gas Pumps This Summer

In a way, it's kind of like an automated version of the tried-and-true pump-switching gas station scam. Authorities have issued warnings about the scam in multiple states, including California, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas; it's a coast-to-coast conundrum. Your best defense is paying close attention before, during, and after fueling. Take a minute to inspect the nozzle cradle before you start your transaction. Look for anything unusual, including screws or other objects that could interfere with the pump. Don't walk away from the pump while fueling up; someone could stick a screw in there while you're gone.

Also, don't just assume the transaction's done just because you put the pump back. Once you're done filling your tank, you should wait for the transaction to fully finish before driving away. The pump screen should either ask if you want a receipt or reset the total back to zero dollars and zero gallons. That's your sign your card info's safe.

You may want to review your card statements after, as well, just to be extra sure. You should also be on the lookout for your fellow filler-uppers' sake: If you pull up to the pump and notice the transaction's still active, do them a favor and flag an attendant to wrap things up for them.