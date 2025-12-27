Watch Your Pump's Nozzle: Don't Fall For This Pricey Gas Station Scam

Holidays movies may tell us that love is everywhere, but sometimes it can feel like scammers are all around us. From impostors pretending to be our banks to phishing scams filling our inboxes, it feels like we always have to be on our guard. You probably already know that we're not even safe at the gas pump, where skimmers can try to steal our credit or debit card information. But there's another type of scam that may take you by surprise, and you may not even be aware that you've been conned.

Police in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, just west of Philadelphia, warned residents to be on guard after reports of pump-switching at local gas stations. What is pump switching? Imagine you pull up to the pump, ready to fill your tank and move on. You swipe your credit or debit card through the card reader, but then you're approached by an aggressive scammer who offers to pump gas for you. You may try to say no, but they don't accept your response and keep bothering you. Feeling frustrated and potentially unsafe, you leave — but you don't return the nozzle to the gas pump.

Instead, the scammer is left with your active transaction. If you're lucky, they'll simply fill up their own vehicle on your dime, but that's often not the case. Instead, the scammer will offer to pump gas for other drivers in exchange for cash. They collect the cash, and the other drivers also fill up using your transaction. Luckily, there are ways to protect yourself.