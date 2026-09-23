What Do The Different Colored Roads Mean On Waze?

When it comes to reliable navigation apps, some drivers prefer to use Waze, as it can help you reach your destination and has features that you're probably not using. But it's hard to ignore the different colored roads that appear on Waze, which may make some think it's a random design choice. The truth is that Waze uses five colors to show traffic conditions on its app, ranging from green to dark red.

Waze uses the color green to indicate that drivers are moving at the posted speed limit, while the color yellow represents a light amount of traffic. But as congestion increases, the color changes from yellow to light red for moderate traffic and congestion that's a bit more obvious. Red indicates a heavy amount of traffic, which could mean some delays are possible. The final color, dark red, represents stop-and-go traffic where vehicles are barely moving, if at all.

This color-coding system lets users see where different levels of traffic are occurring on the Live map. In addition to this system, Waze also has the Unusual Traffic list that flags locations where drive times are much longer than expected. When this happens, the app produces a link to the best alternate route, if there is one. The Waze feed can even include road closures caused by significant traffic events like construction, as well as special events like parades.