How To Fix 7 Of The Most Common Problems With Waze

When we think of navigation, the first app that comes to mind is Google Maps. We trust it to roam around any city in the world. But that is not the only navigation app available in the market. There are several other navigation apps, and Waze is a popular one. Interestingly, Google acquired Waze in 2013 for $1.1 billion. Waze works a bit differently from Google Maps. It has earned its reputation as the navigation app that shows real-time, crowdsourced data from millions of drivers about potholes, cops, accidents, and other mishaps along the route.

But that is one of the main reasons why it stings more when Waze lets you down. A frozen screen mid-turn, a speedometer that suddenly shows the wrong speed, a route that makes zero sense: these aren't just any issues with Waze, but some of the most common problems drivers have been running into quite recently. While some are genuine issues, others are simple settings drivers did not know existed because the features were tucked away behind multiple layers of settings.

The good news is that almost none of these common problems require you to give up Waze and switch to another navigation app. Every problem has a cause and a real fix, not a vague "try restarting" solution. Here are 10 of the most common problems with Waze and how you can fix them.