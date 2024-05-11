How To Clear An App's Cache On Your Samsung Device

Samsung's catalog of smartphones and tablets is extensive, hitting almost every price point. This makes its devices a strong sell among prospective buyers. Despite the mind-numbing processing speeds of modern Samsung flagships and improvisations in One UI, it's not uncommon for your phone to feel sluggish once the honeymoon period is over.

The most common suggestion in such a situation would be to delete apps or photos. While it's true that filling your phone's storage to the brim isn't ideal, sometimes you just can't afford to let go of important documents or nostalgic videos. One factor that could bring noticeable improvements in speed and experience without deleting your files is clearing an app's cache memory.

Apps and games build up cache over time, and while they serve their function for the most part, certain apps that you haven't used in a while that don't require daily operations could do without their cached data. Clearing an app's cache is pretty simple on a Samsung device and takes only a few taps.