What's The Difference Between LG's B-Series And C-Series OLED TVs?

With over a decade of experience, LG has a fair claim to being one of the world's leading TV brands. If you're in the market for an OLED TV, you'll probably have come across its B and C series products. LG's C-series OLEDs are the more premium of the two, so you can expect better features and performance, such as a better image processor and higher refresh rates.

That, however, comes at a literal cost. If you have a limited budget, the B series is significantly cheaper for the same size. For example, the 55-inch B5 has a $1,499.99 MSRP, while the C5 is $500 more expensive at $1,999.99. Discounts can turn the value proposition around, of course, especially if you buy a C-series TV when LG is clearing stock of older models, but otherwise you'll always pay more for an LG C-series OLED than a comparable B-series model. LG's two product ranges also differ slightly in terms of available sizes. The B5 and C5, for example, are both available in 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83 inches. However, the C5 is also available in a 42-inch version.

Models from both series make Consumer Reports' list of the best LG TVs, so they seem to hit the right notes for their particular target markets. But how do you know which one is right for you?