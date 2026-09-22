When it comes to laptops, people generally don't think about repairability as much, with more attention given to pricing — but this is just as important. And, as surprising as it may sound, repairability is something the new Apple MacBook Neo is good at, at least when compared to other MacBooks released in the past decade — the last 14 years, to be precise. This is great news, since a highly repairable laptop can help you save big in the long run.

This is actually surprising because Apple has a bad reputation when it comes to repairability, whether it's with MacBooks or iPhones. Its devices are not as easy to repair, with both disassembly and replacement of parts being more difficult compared to other leading reliable laptop brands. Apple has ranked last for repairability among top brands for two consecutive years, 2025 and 2026, in the US PIRG's "Failing the Fix" report, which gave significant weight to the ease of disassembly.

Even if we look at other recent models, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5, 2025) scores 4/10 and MacBook Air 13″ (M4) scores 5/10 on repairability, according to iFixit. None of the models released after the MacBook Pro 15″ Unibody Mid 2012 (7/10) scored above 5/10. But the MacBook Neo earned a 6/10 score, making it the most repairable Apple laptop in a long time. This is all the more important, given that the MacBook Neo is one of the more affordable Apple laptops, too.