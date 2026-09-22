The MacBook Neo Is The Best MacBook For Repairability In Over A Decade
When it comes to laptops, people generally don't think about repairability as much, with more attention given to pricing — but this is just as important. And, as surprising as it may sound, repairability is something the new Apple MacBook Neo is good at, at least when compared to other MacBooks released in the past decade — the last 14 years, to be precise. This is great news, since a highly repairable laptop can help you save big in the long run.
This is actually surprising because Apple has a bad reputation when it comes to repairability, whether it's with MacBooks or iPhones. Its devices are not as easy to repair, with both disassembly and replacement of parts being more difficult compared to other leading reliable laptop brands. Apple has ranked last for repairability among top brands for two consecutive years, 2025 and 2026, in the US PIRG's "Failing the Fix" report, which gave significant weight to the ease of disassembly.
Even if we look at other recent models, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5, 2025) scores 4/10 and MacBook Air 13″ (M4) scores 5/10 on repairability, according to iFixit. None of the models released after the MacBook Pro 15″ Unibody Mid 2012 (7/10) scored above 5/10. But the MacBook Neo earned a 6/10 score, making it the most repairable Apple laptop in a long time. This is all the more important, given that the MacBook Neo is one of the more affordable Apple laptops, too.
MacBook Neo gets a 6/10 repairability score from iFixit
One of the biggest reasons the MacBook Neo scored better than other models is that it has an easily detachable and replaceable battery. Unlike other models that have glued-down batteries, the MacBook Neo's battery is held in place by a set of 18 screws. Additionally, the battery tray, its placement, and the screws complement the structural integrity of the laptop. The MacBook Neo also identifies the different types of screws being used in different places, making disassembly and recycling a lot easier.
Another vital aspect, as pointed out by iFixit, is that the important components on the MacBook Neo can be easily replaced due to the absence of parts pairing. These include the display, battery, and Touch ID module, among others. Parts pairing is a technique often employed by manufacturers to deter users from replacing parts through persistent warnings and errors. This was also a problem with Apple devices, including iPhones, but with the MacBook Neo, Apple has taken a different approach. Even the layout is much better on the MacBook Neo. iFixit calls it "unusually sensible by MacBook standards."
That said, a higher repairability score doesn't automatically make the MacBook Neo the most repairable laptop. There are still areas where the laptop falls short. For instance, the storage and RAM are still soldered, which makes upgrades incredibly challenging, if not outright impossible. Additionally, while the MacBook Neo's keyboard is an improvement over other Apple laptops, it's still not the easiest to replace.
Better repairability means cheaper repairs for the MacBook Neo
Repairability isn't about video tutorials or scores. It directly affects users, people who actually use the product. For instance, the components in a laptop with a higher repairability score are easier to replace or upgrade. Additionally, the overall cost of replacement also comes down as you don't have to rely on the OEM or a professional. An example of this is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 7. As iFixit points out, you can easily replace the laptop's battery and keyboard without any specialized tools. Most users should be able to do this at home.
As for the MacBook Neo, the improved repairability benefits users in the same way if you are attempting repairs at home — although it's not something we recommend to the average user. For example, the battery replacement for the MacBook Neo costs $149 if you go directly to Apple. However, you can get the battery for $111.75 (after exchanging the old one) from Apple's Self Service Repair Store. This means that you can save $37.25 by replacing the MacBook Neo's battery at home. Similarly, if you take the DIY route, it costs about $220 (price of the display after credits) to replace the MacBook Neo's screen.
Of course, whether you save money on repairs and replacements ultimately comes down to how you proceed. But the more important part here is that the MacBook Neo has earned a higher repairability score than other Apple laptops launched in the past decade. For a company known for lobbying against Right to Repair, this feels like a step in the right direction.