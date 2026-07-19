How Much Does It Cost To Replace A MacBook Neo's Battery?

Battery life is usually one of the first things to take a hit as a laptop gets older, and the MacBook Neo is no exception. After years of regular use (or if you bought a used MacBook Neo), Apple's entry-level laptop will likely be due for a battery upgrade. Luckily, it isn't hard to get a new one at a relatively affordable price tag too, compared to a MacBook Pro, for instance. This is especially true for owners who have AppleCare, Apple's customer support and warranty services. That being said, there are several options for replacing MacBook Neo's battery.

For starters, if you don't have a warranty, going directly through Apple will cost you $149. However, in case you have AppleCare, you won't need to pay anything, provided the battery holds less than 80% of its original capacity. You can always do it yourself if you're knowledgeable enough or willing to try. Apple sells replacement batteries (and other parts) via the Self Service Repair Store, which is authorized and managed by Apple. In case you opt for this route, you'll pay $134.25 for a new battery, slashed to $111.75 when you return the old battery to Apple.

Provided you don't have a warranty, that's $37.25 less than letting Apple handle the replacement. For those of you who aren't completely sure about what you're doing, you may be better off letting the company do its thing. However, if you get the urge for some DIY-ing, just remember to read the repair manuals — found on Apple's Self Service Repair site — or watch some videos. The good news is that Apple's Chromebook alternative has a surprisingly repairable design, and the battery is easily accessible after you unscrew the bottom cover.