The MacBook Neo is known for being more affordable than it looks. But it's also known for taking drops like a champ, getting away with nothing more than a dent or two. However, the height of the drop, the angle of the fall, and the material of the floor itself play equally big roles. A wrong cocktail of the trio can eventually result in the unfortunate outcome — a cracked display. The cost of repairing that hinges on one big factor: AppleCare+, the optional protection plan worth weighing. If you're subscribed to it — it runs at $4.99 a month – a smashed display can be taken care of for a flat $49. It's pretty reasonable given it's actually lower than a single year of the coverage. That said, that figure can fluctuate a bit depending on where you live.

However, if you're not an AppleCare+ subscriber, you pay the full fee for the display. On Apple's Self Service Repair Store, the outlet where Apple sells genuine parts to folks who want to DIY the job, the MacBook Neo display is listed for $307.12. That drops further if you send the busted display back, to about $219.12 before any labor. Either way, it's around half the price of the $599 laptop itself, which may sting.