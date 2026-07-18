How Much Does It Cost To Replace A MacBook Neo's Display?
The MacBook Neo is known for being more affordable than it looks. But it's also known for taking drops like a champ, getting away with nothing more than a dent or two. However, the height of the drop, the angle of the fall, and the material of the floor itself play equally big roles. A wrong cocktail of the trio can eventually result in the unfortunate outcome — a cracked display. The cost of repairing that hinges on one big factor: AppleCare+, the optional protection plan worth weighing. If you're subscribed to it — it runs at $4.99 a month – a smashed display can be taken care of for a flat $49. It's pretty reasonable given it's actually lower than a single year of the coverage. That said, that figure can fluctuate a bit depending on where you live.
However, if you're not an AppleCare+ subscriber, you pay the full fee for the display. On Apple's Self Service Repair Store, the outlet where Apple sells genuine parts to folks who want to DIY the job, the MacBook Neo display is listed for $307.12. That drops further if you send the busted display back, to about $219.12 before any labor. Either way, it's around half the price of the $599 laptop itself, which may sting.
Apple is a little shy about quoting display prices for non-AppleCare+ subscribers
If you're wondering where you'd stand with the warranty, the bad news is that it does not cover a cracked screen regardless of where you live. Without a plan you'd have to pay for the display and any repair costs as well. Unfortunately, though, Apple does not hand out tidy figures for that. On the official website, you only have one flat repair price listed for the laptop, and that's $149 for a battery. The thing about the cracked screen is that it triggers an inspection, where Apple studies the damage and gives you a more personalized estimate. So, for a real walk-in fix, Apple won't quote you until it sees the machine.
The good news is that the MacBook Neo is designed to pop open. While it isn't as good as some self-repairable devices, iFixit has handed the Neo a respectable 6 out of 10, which is actually the best score handed to a MacBook in fourteen years. They even tested transplanting a display from one Neo to another, and it lit up without issues. That's a notable difference compared to other MacBooks since it means there's no parts-pairing lock in place. Instead, a built-in tool called Repair Assistant calibrates the newer panel on its own. So if you're handy with tools, maybe it's finally time to pick up that screwdriver — especially if you feel that Apple's repair fee is too high.