What Does Vinegar Do To Stainless Steel Appliances?

Stainless-steel appliances can look quite sleek and stylish when you first get them, with their smooth and shiny surfaces looking striking in any part of your home, especially the kitchen. Unfortunately, and also especially in the kitchen, appliances are always subject to all manner of rigors, and even the sleek surface of stainless steel isn't immune to smudges and marring.

When the topic of cleaning appliances and surfaces comes up, a debate usually begins about what, exactly, you should be using to do the job, with some users having a preference for naturally sourced solutions. When it comes to organic cleaning products, vinegar is a frequent choice, as its acidic nature makes it naturally efficient at scrubbing out stubborn stains and debris. However, while you can use vinegar to clean your stainless-steel appliances, and might sometimes do so in a pinch, there are distinct risks. That same acidic nature could end up dissolving the important protective layers that ensure the steel's signature sheen.