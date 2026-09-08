What Does Vinegar Do To Tires?

Vinegar is often used as a cheap, do-it-all household cleaner, so it might seem like a good option for washing dirty tires. After all, it already has uses such as cleaning your car headlights. However, when it comes to car tires, the situation gets more complicated. Considering what the tires are made of, specifically that they aren't just a simple type of rubber, a cleaner that works great on one surface might not be the best choice for something else. Additionally, how acidic the vinegar is and how long it stays on the tire can influence its effect.

As such, you might be tempted to use vinegar to clean your tires on a somewhat basic level, especially as a cheap alternative. Bear in mind, though, that using vinegar is not safe, nor is it recommended. Vinegar is acidic, and if it comes into contact with the wheels, it can corrode the metal over time. Also, letting vinegar dry on your tires in direct sunlight or leaving it on too long can start to break down the clearcoat and the factory protectants.

Mixing vinegar with other stuff like water or baking soda will reduce its acidity, making it less harmful, but you should still be careful. Interestingly, vinegar has been used in professional cycling (Tour de France, for example) to keep the rubber softer and more flexible, which can give cyclists better traction on slick, rainy roads. Even in this situation, a mechanic noted that everyday cyclists should be careful, because vinegar will quickly wear out the tires.