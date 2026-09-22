Who Makes 5.0 Liter V8 Engines Besides Ford?

Ford's 5.0-liter V8 has been around for quite a while, and during its existence, it has certainly garnered a cult following. While Ford had already used five-liter or 302-cubic-inch engines since the '60s, the "5.0" decal was first seen on the 1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra. You'll still find these two numbers stamped on a new Mustang GT in 2026. However, the Mustang GT isn't the only car that uses a 5.0-liter V8 today, and it's not even the only car to use a Coyote V8.

The 5.0-liter V8 is much bigger than Ford, and there are many other brands that also rely on the five to make a V8. The Land Rover Defender still offers a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 for the 2026 model year, and Jaguar closed out F-Type production after the 2024 model year with the same AJ133 supercharged 5.0-liter powering the F-Type R. A 5.0-liter naturally aspirated 2UR-GSE V8 also powers the Lexus LC500, and had featured in the discontinued IS 500, IS F, GS F, RC F, and a few other range-topping models.

Koenigsegg also builds its own twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8, powering hypercars like the Jesko. And a naturally aspirated "Tau" 5.0-liter was also available in flagship Hyundai/Genesis models all the way until 2021, and these include the Hyundai Equus, the Genesis G80/Genesis sedan, and the Genesis G90. Lastly, Nissan/Infiniti also used 5.0-liter V8s in the Infiniti FX50/QX70 5.0 between 2008 and 2014. Besides these, finding a mass-produced 5.0-liter V8 in the modern era is going to be a very difficult job. Still, a handful of automakers are keeping the 5.0-liter V8 alive today.