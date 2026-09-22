Who Makes 5.0 Liter V8 Engines Besides Ford?
Ford's 5.0-liter V8 has been around for quite a while, and during its existence, it has certainly garnered a cult following. While Ford had already used five-liter or 302-cubic-inch engines since the '60s, the "5.0" decal was first seen on the 1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra. You'll still find these two numbers stamped on a new Mustang GT in 2026. However, the Mustang GT isn't the only car that uses a 5.0-liter V8 today, and it's not even the only car to use a Coyote V8.
The 5.0-liter V8 is much bigger than Ford, and there are many other brands that also rely on the five to make a V8. The Land Rover Defender still offers a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 for the 2026 model year, and Jaguar closed out F-Type production after the 2024 model year with the same AJ133 supercharged 5.0-liter powering the F-Type R. A 5.0-liter naturally aspirated 2UR-GSE V8 also powers the Lexus LC500, and had featured in the discontinued IS 500, IS F, GS F, RC F, and a few other range-topping models.
Koenigsegg also builds its own twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8, powering hypercars like the Jesko. And a naturally aspirated "Tau" 5.0-liter was also available in flagship Hyundai/Genesis models all the way until 2021, and these include the Hyundai Equus, the Genesis G80/Genesis sedan, and the Genesis G90. Lastly, Nissan/Infiniti also used 5.0-liter V8s in the Infiniti FX50/QX70 5.0 between 2008 and 2014. Besides these, finding a mass-produced 5.0-liter V8 in the modern era is going to be a very difficult job. Still, a handful of automakers are keeping the 5.0-liter V8 alive today.
A closer look at other 5.0-liter V8s
The 5.0-liter V8 Ford currently uses is the venerable Coyote, which is now in its fourth generation, making 480 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque in the Mustang GT (rising to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft with the active-valve exhaust). It's a high-revving, dual-overhead-cam design built around throttle response and a raw, mechanical bark rather than outright torque. Lexus's 2UR-GSE, found in the LC500, shares that naturally aspirated character with the Coyote, producing 471 hp and 398 lb-ft and boasting a 7,300-rpm redline. With Yamaha having co-engineered its cylinder heads, the 2UR-GSE is also often singled out by enthusiasts as the best-sounding.
Jaguar Land Rover's supercharged AJ V8 takes the opposite approach. Forced induction gives it a fatter torque curve and a signature supercharger whine layered over the exhaust note. Outputs range from 518 hp and 461 lb-ft in the Defender 110 V8 up to 575 hp and 516 lb-ft in the discontinued F-Type R P575, with the blower doing the heavy lifting instead of high rpm.
Hyundai's Tau was naturally aspirated too, topping out at 429 hp and 376 lb-ft in its most potent GDI form. It leaned toward smoothness and refinement over drama, built more for flagship sedans than back-road theatrics. Nissan's VK50VE, used in the Infiniti FX50/QX70, was the oldest here. Naturally aspirated, it made 385 hp.
Finally, Koenigsegg's own 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is in a league of its own. Featuring an in-house flat-plane crankshaft that Koenigsegg claims to be the lightest of any V8 in the world, it makes 1,280 horsepower on pump gas and 1,600 on E85 in the Jesko. All in all, some brands will never abandon a V8, but as it happens, many of the ones we just mentioned are actually on their way out.
How many 5.0-liter V8 cars can you buy new today?
Now that we've established the brands that make 5.0-liter V8s, let's go through the cars that carry them and how many of them can still be bought brand-new in 2026. The sixth-gen Mustang GT — alongside the Dark Horse — is certainly one of them, and knowing just how important the Coyote is to the Mustang, chances are it is not going anywhere anytime soon. When it comes to JLR's catalog, the Defender is the only one still available with a supercharged V8. The F-Type is gone; the Range Rover switched from a 5.0-liter V8 to a BMW-derived 4.4-liter V8 in 2022. And the Range Rover Sport SV, which was largely characterized by its supercharged 5.0-liter V8, is also switching to BMW's 4.4 unit.
Recent reports also state that the Defender is also ditching its 5.0-liter V8 in favor of a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid inline-six, while the range-topping OCTA will continue to use the BMW S68 4.4-liter V8 (via Kelley Blue Book). Meanwhile, the Lexus LC 500 may be delightful, but it's also doomed. Lexus has confirmed that the 2026 model year will be the LC 500's last, and the coupe and its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 are no longer in production as of this August. We also noted that the 5.0-liter Tau was used with Hyundai and Genesis until 2021, while the five-liter V8 from Infiniti went away in 2014.
Koenigsegg is somewhat of an exception to all of this. Its twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 is still very much in production, powering the current Jesko and CC850. However, these are limited-production hypercars, which brings us to the beginning, where the Ford Mustang GT is likely to remain the only mass-produced 5.0-liter V8 car in the not-too-distant future.