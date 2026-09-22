This Car Mod Was Everywhere In The '80s – Here's Why You Rarely See Them Today

From neon-colored clothes and big hair to renting movies from your local neighborhood video store, the rise of MTV, the Sony Walkman, and a host of car mods that were all the rage ... the '80s were a wild time to be alive. Another automotive oddity was the curb feeler, also known as curb finders, indicators, or our favorite — car whiskers. These analog, spring-loaded contraptions told you when the wheels were about to smack into a curb. Instead of the pleasant internal chirp from today's sensors, these "whiskers" literally scraped the curb and made a nails-on-a-chalkboard sound that could be felt throughout the whole car as much as heard, making all nearby cats screech and babies cry.

Today's sleek, aerodynamic cars have overhead 360-degree cameras and driver-assist features that literally park the car for you, making it nearly impossible to curb tires and rims. Physical gadgets like feelers are simply no longer needed. But the '80s were a transitional period when many cars on the road were older, hard to maneuver, lacked modern technology, and were massive — like dinosaurs left over from the prehistoric age.

Even though these simplistic yet oddly effective feelers were invented in the 1950s, they remained popular with the masses into the '60s and '70s. They were still beloved in the 1980s, but mostly as a nostalgic throwback mod within the lowrider community and other custom car circles, giving their rides — many of them big land-yacht types — a "tricked-out" vibe. Like many trends, though, what comes around goes around. Today, you can occasionally find them on whips trying to make a statement. You can still find them online if you really want to give them a whirl.