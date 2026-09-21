Why Your Boat Needs Ethanol-Free Gas More Than Your Car Does

Avoiding gas with ethanol in it means less opportunities for the specific separation concerns that come with ethanol-blended fuel. That can help reduce the amount of unnecessary wear on your boat as well as lessen the likelihood of fuel system repairs. All in all, ethanol-free fuel preserves the lifespan of the boat's engine and lowers your overall maintenance expenses over time. Gasoline with ethanol also has less energy than gasoline without it, so your boat may not even benefit from it enough to justify using it.

Of course, finding ethanol-free fuel can require a little planning out there on the water. Many marinas carry it, and some conventional gas stations do as well, but it's worth checking beforehand to save you from a frustrating detour on boating day. If ethanol-blended fuel is the only option, E10 is generally the upper limit recommended. Higher blends such as E15 can create substantially more problems for your boat and may even affect a warranty.

A marine fuel-water separator rated at least 25 microns can also help keep water and debris from reaching the engine. And if an ethanol-blended tank will sit unused for three weeks or longer, it's wise to either fill the tank completely or empty it entirely rather than leave it partially filled.