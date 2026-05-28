E15 Gas Vs Fuel Economy: How Many MPG You Could Be Losing

The next time you're cruising effortlessly along the highway, it's worth reflecting on where all the energy enabling your journey comes from. Of course, the answer is gasoline. However, farmers in the United States also add something to the recipe with ethanol, an alcohol that is mostly distilled from corn, although other biomass feedstocks can be used. Most drivers are familiar with E10 fuels (the 10 refers to 10% ethanol), which was first marketed in 1979, although ethanol's use far predates this. In fact, Henry Ford engineered the Model T to run on ethanol, gasoline, or a combination of both as far back as 1908.

More recently, in 2011, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the use of E15 fuel (or Unleaded 88). This contains up to 15% ethanol and can be used in most light-duty vehicles manufactured from 2001 onward. The ethanol is present for several reasons. We look at these in more detail later, but briefly, ethanol is cheaper than gasoline, so its addition softens the blow of rising fuel prices. It also has a higher octane rating than gasoline, is a cleaner fuel, and reduces America's reliance on fossil fuels.

Ethanol does have a downside, in that it's less energy-dense than gasoline — meaning lower MPG figures. Energy density is measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs). According to the Department of Energy, pure gasoline contains around 114,000 BTU per gallon, while pure ethanol weighs in about a third less, at 76,330 BTU. This means that E15 is less energy-dense than E10. But what does this mean in MPG terms? Let's put our arithmetic caps on and see.