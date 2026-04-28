87 Vs 88 Octane: What's The Difference Between These Two Fuel Grades?

There's a new type of gasoline at gas stations nationwide. It is called "Unleaded 88." While it is OK to use in many vehicles, it is not suitable for all. While Unleaded 88 is rated at one octane point higher than regular gas and ranges from five cents to 15 cents cheaper on a per-gallon basis, there are other differences you should know about before you decide whether or not to use it.

Let's start with the major difference between Unleaded 88 and Unleaded 87. Unleaded 88, also called E15, contains 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, whereas the Unleaded 87 you are familiar with is a blend of 10% ethanol and 90% gasoline. This difference in the proportions of ethanol and gas has some implications for your specific vehicle. As a general rule, most vehicles produced since 2001 should be able to use Unleaded 88, but you should definitely check your owner's manual for the manufacturer's specific recommendations on whether ethanol is really bad for your car's engine. If the manual says it's OK, then you should be good to go.

But before you decide to save a few pennies and fill up with Unleaded 88, there's another thing you should know — that increase in ethanol content may result in a reduction in your MPGs. It's simply because gasoline is more energy-dense than ethanol, so the lower gasoline content can result in lower fuel economy.